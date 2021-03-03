Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Policy tool for employers is latest offering from Wilson Sonsini tech subsidiary

By Sara Merken

1 Min Read

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati’s technology subsidiary SixFifty on Wednesday launched an automated tool that aims to help businesses keep pace in an evolving employment law landscape amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The product, developed by SixFifty in collaboration with Wilson Sonsini employment lawyers, enables companies to generate up-to-date employment policies individually or as part of an employee handbook.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3rdVHmf

