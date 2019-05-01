EBRD to provide $55 mln loan for Polish wind farm

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) -

* The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it will provide a loan of up to 209 million zloty ($55 million) for a wind farm in Poland

* The 220 megawatt (MW) Potegowo wind farm in north-eastern Poland is expected to cost around 1.25 billion zloty

* The wind farm will be built and developed by Potegowo Mashav which is majority-owned by Israel Infrastructure Fund

* Poland is dependent on coal for nearly 80 percent of its electricity generation

* The EBRD said last week it would increase funding for Polish renewable energy this year after the government shifted towards low-carbon energy (Reporting by Nina Chestney)