The label says Butter: Winery may pursue trademark case

A federal judge refused to dismiss a California winery’s lawsuit accusing a rival of infringing its trademark for “butter” by selling a boxed chardonnay touted as “rich & buttery” that could confuse consumers.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam in Oakland, California said the strength of JaM Cellars Inc’s mark and the similar means by which The Wine Group LLC used it in describing its Franzia chardonnay weighed against dismissal.

