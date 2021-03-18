Winston looks to grow CFIUS work with Treasury vet

Winston & Strawn has become the latest firm to market a distinct practice to clients facing national security compliance or enforcement concerns tied to foreign investments in the United States, bringing on a new partner who served in the Treasury Department during the Trump administration.

As the former deputy assistant secretary for investment security at the Treasury Department, Tyler McGaughey said he ran the day-to-day operations for the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3lrYZ3c