Westlaw News
September 1, 2020 / 10:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Winston IP partner jumps to FisherBroyles as virtual firm model gains new converts

Sara Merken

1 Min Read

FisherBroyles plucked an intellectual property litigator from the partnership at Winston & Strawn, the firm said Tuesday, as law firms with virtual and hybrid models continue to poach talent from traditional firms amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steven Anzalone joined FisherBroyles, which promotes itself as the largest distributed law firm, as a partner in Washington, D.C. His hire follows a flurry of moves from established brick-and-mortar firms to virtual or hybrid competitors as lawyers across the country continue to work from home during the pandemic.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jEHJWn

