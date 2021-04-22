Expanding push into L.A., Winston adds IP dealmaker from Troutman Pepper

Winston & Strawn is continuing to beef up its presence in California, adding a Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders partner who specializes in intellectual property transactions.

Stephen Kong is at least the 20th new attorney that Chicago-founded Winston has added in Los Angeles since mid-February, when the firm announced its acquisition of Scheper Kim & Harris, a boutique commercial law firm.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3tOydoY