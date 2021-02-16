Winston & Strawn adds 15-lawyer boutique, Sidley Austin trio in L.A. 'upgrade'

Winston & Strawn is making big moves in Los Angeles, picking up a 15-lawyer litigation firm run by two of its former associates, as well as a trio of real estate partners from Sidley Austin.

The Chicago-founded law firm on Tuesday announced that it acquired Scheper Kim & Harris, a Los Angeles-based boutique law firm that focuses on white collar and complex commercial litigation. Winston also welcomed former Sidley partners Paul Walker, Elizabeth Walker and Bruce Fraser into its partnership.

