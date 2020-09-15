Winston & Strawn creates virtual back office as it sheds staff jobs

Winston & Strawn this week became the latest Big Law firm to confirm it has laid off staff in response to the pandemic. But the firm also unveiled a new virtual support center that it said may provide employment to some of the same workers.

Dubbed the Winston Resource Center, the virtual back office marks a new turn in Big Law’s approach to staffing level changes six months into the health and economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/33vXRTF