Winston swipes another McDermott lawyer amid life sciences practice tug-of-war

Winston & Strawn is continuing its life sciences hiring push in Washington, D.C., with the addition of senior counsel H. Guy Collier, the firm announced on Monday.

Collier joins from McDermott Will & Emery, making him the third lawyer with a life sciences focus to leave that firm for Winston this year. He represents academic medical centers, schools of medicine, hospitals, and health systems in transactional and regulatory matters.

