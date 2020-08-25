Winston & Strawn forms new privacy practice, citing client demand

Winston & Strawn has announced the launch of a new global privacy and data security practice group, bringing together a team of more than 75 attorneys across many of its offices who work on those issues.

Sheryl Falk, a leader of the practice, said in an interview Tuesday that privacy and data security are now “top of mind concerns for corporate CEOs,” adding that companies recognize the risks brought on by new regulations, ransomware and cyberattacks, data security litigation, and regulatory scrutiny.

