Wintershall Dea transfers control of Sirte Basin fields to new joint venture

Oct 29 (Reuters) - German oil and gas producer Wintershall Dea said on Thursday its affiliate company Wintershall Aktiengesellschaft transferred control of Sirte Basin fields to a newly formed joint venture, Sarir Oil Operations.

Wintershall Dea, which has been producing crude oil in Libya since 1958, said oil production in the fields located in Contract Areas 91 and 107 had been suspended since mid-Jan due to blockades of export infrastructure. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)