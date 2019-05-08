Wintershall DEA restarts production at Norway's Maria field

OSLO, May 8 (Reuters) - Wintershall DEA restarted output at its flagship project in Norway, the Maria oil and gas field, this week, the company said on Wednesday.

The field started nine months ahead of schedule at end-2017, but has since experienced issues with the ramping up of its output and has been shut for around three months.

“I can confirm that the field restarted on Monday,” said a Wintershall DEA spokeswoman

Norwegian news website Sysla Offshore was first to report the news.

Wintershall DEA has a 50-percent stake in Maria’s licence, while Norway’s state-owned Petoro holds 30 percent and Spirit Energy, a subsidiary of Britain’s Centrica, the remaining 20 percent.

Wintershall, previously owned by German chemicals group BASF , completed a merger with oil and gas firm DEA on May 1. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)