6th Circuit majority gives Steve Winwood some lovin’ in copyright dispute

Singer Steve Winwood and assignee Kobalt Records were entitled to judgment in a copyright infringement lawsuit alleging that the Spencer Davis Group’s 1966 hit “Gimme Some Lovin” stole its bass line from the work of two Memphis songwriters, a divided federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

Over a dissent calling the outcome a “grave injustice,” the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that Willia “Deanie” Parker and Rose Banks, the widow of songwriter Homer Banks, had offered only inadmissible hearsay as evidence of copying from the Memphis duo’s “Ain’t That a Lot of Love.”

