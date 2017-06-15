2nd Circuit to review class status for flushable wipes lawsuits

Costco, Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble can challenge class certifications granted to consumers who said they were overcharged for "flushable" toilet wipes that allegedly clogged plumbing, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled.

The ruling on Wednesday allows defendants to immediately appeal a decision in March by U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein in Brooklyn certifying New York classes in three lawsuits, one against each defendant, alleging that they deceptively marketed the wipes.

