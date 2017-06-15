FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit to review class status for flushable wipes lawsuits
June 15, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 2 months ago

2nd Circuit to review class status for flushable wipes lawsuits

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Costco, Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble can challenge class certifications granted to consumers who said they were overcharged for "flushable" toilet wipes that allegedly clogged plumbing, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled.

The ruling on Wednesday allows defendants to immediately appeal a decision in March by U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein in Brooklyn certifying New York classes in three lawsuits, one against each defendant, alleging that they deceptively marketed the wipes.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t79EEC

