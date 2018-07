July 20 (Reuters) - India’s third-biggest software services exporter, Wipro Ltd, said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based Alight Solutions’ India operations for $117 million in cash.

Wipro said here it would buy Alight HR Services India Pvt Ltd, which is Alight Solutions' captive operations in India.

The deal is expected to be completed in the quarter ending September. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)