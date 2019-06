BENGALURU, June 6 (Reuters) - Indian IT services company Wipro Ltd said on Thursday founder Azim H Premji would retire as executive chairman and managing director (MD) by the end of July and named Chief Executive Officer Abidali Z Neemuchwala as its new MD.

Premji will stay on as non-executive director, the Bengaluru-based company said here. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)