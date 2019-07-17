Company News
July 17, 2019 / 10:19 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

India's Wipro June-quarter profit rises 13%

1 Min Read

BENGALURU, July 17 (Reuters) - India’s No. 3 software exporter Wipro Ltd reported a 12.6% jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by robust demand from its key financial clients.

The Bengaluru-based company reported a net profit of 23.88 billion rupees ($347.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with 21.21 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 23.24 billion rupees.

Revenue rose 5.3% to 147.16 billion rupees. ($1 = 68.7990 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

