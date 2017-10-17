FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 pct
#IT Services & Consulting
October 17, 2017 / 10:39 AM / in 5 days

India's Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd, India’s third-largest software services exporter, posted a six percent rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by an uptick in its banking and financial services segment.

Profit rose to 21.92 billion rupees ($337.5 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 20.67 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier, Wipro said.

Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit of 20.80 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro posted revenue of 134.69 billion rupees, while revenue from core IT services was 131.69 billion rupees. ($1 = 64.9100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
