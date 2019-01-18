Earnings Season
January 18, 2019 / 10:53 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

India's Wipro third-quarter profit surges 30 pct

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Indian software services provider Wipro Ltd reported a 30 percent jump in third-quarter profit on Friday, beating analyst estimates and helped by higher revenue from its IT services.

Net profit rose to 25.10 billion rupees ($353 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, from 19.31 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier, the company said here

That compared with analysts’ average estimate of 23.25 billion rupees, compiled from Refinitiv Eikon data.

The Bengaluru-based company’s revenue rose 10.2 percent while revenue from its IT services grew 13 percent. ($1 = 71.1150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

