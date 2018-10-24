FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 10:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's Wipro Q2 profit drops nearly 14 pct

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Indian software services exporter Wipro Ltd on Wednesday reported a 13.8 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, dented by higher expenses.

The Bengaluru-based company posted a net profit of 18.89 billion rupees ($258.09 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 21.92 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said here on Wednesday.

Net profit came in below the 21 billion rupees expected by 24 analysts, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Revenue from IT services grew by 9.2 percent to 143.77 billion rupees. ($1 = 73.1925 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

