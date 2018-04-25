India's Wipro Q4 profit falls 20 pct

April 25 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd, India’s third-biggest software services exporter by revenue, reported a 20.3 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, missing analyst estimates.

Net profit fell to 18.03 billion rupees ($269.99 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 22.61 billion rupees a year earlier, Wipro said here on Wednesday.

Analysts on average expected the company to make a profit of 21.32 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations fell 1.6 percent to 137.69 billion rupees. ($1 = 66.7800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru, editing by Louies Heavens)