IT Services & Consulting
October 15, 2019 / 10:57 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-India's Wipro Sept-quarter profit beats estimates

2 Min Read

(Adds details on margins, CEO quote)

BENGALURU, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd reported a better-than-expected September-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the company managed to withstand a global spending squeeze among its financial clients that has hurt the sector overall.

Net profit came in at 25.53 billion rupees ($357.41 million), compared with 18.89 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on an average were expecting the company to earn 22.73 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

The Bengaluru-based company reported a revenue of 146.56 billion rupees ($2.05 billion) for its key IT services unit. The operating margins for this segment rose 3.1%.

For the December-quarter, Wipro expects a revenue between $2.07 billion and $2.11 billion for that unit.

“Overall growth was broad-based with six out of seven industry verticals growing on a year-on-year basis,” Chief Executive Officer Abidali Neemuchwala said in a statement.

Wipro’s numbers came in days after larger rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s quarterly profit missed expectations.

Infosys Ltd only managed to meet estimates, underscoring the growth woes of the $180-billion Indian IT services sector heavily dependent of Western clients for revenue. ($1 = 71.5370 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below