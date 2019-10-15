UPDATE 1-India's Wipro Sept-quarter profit beats estimates

(Adds details on margins, CEO quote)

BENGALURU, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd reported a better-than-expected September-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the company managed to withstand a global spending squeeze among its financial clients that has hurt the sector overall.

Net profit came in at 25.53 billion rupees ($357.41 million), compared with 18.89 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on an average were expecting the company to earn 22.73 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

The Bengaluru-based company reported a revenue of 146.56 billion rupees ($2.05 billion) for its key IT services unit. The operating margins for this segment rose 3.1%.

For the December-quarter, Wipro expects a revenue between $2.07 billion and $2.11 billion for that unit.

“Overall growth was broad-based with six out of seven industry verticals growing on a year-on-year basis,” Chief Executive Officer Abidali Neemuchwala said in a statement.

Wipro’s numbers came in days after larger rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s quarterly profit missed expectations.

Wipro's numbers came in days after larger rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd's quarterly profit missed expectations.

Infosys Ltd only managed to meet estimates, underscoring the growth woes of the $180-billion Indian IT services sector heavily dependent of Western clients for revenue. ($1 = 71.5370 Indian rupees)