Proxy advisor Glass Lewis calls on Daimler investors to abstain from vote on boards

FRANKFURT, June 25 (Reuters) - Proxy advisor Glass Lewis on Thursday recommended Daimler shareholders abstain from this year’s vote over the business conduct of the carmaker’s executive and non-executive boards, citing ongoing investigations.

In an excerpt of a report made available to Reuters, weekly WirtschaftsWoche earlier erroneously said that Glass Lewis had recommended to vote no.

Daimler, which is due to hold its annual general meeting on July 8, earlier this year said 2019 earnings were hurt by 4.2 billion euros ($4.72 billion) in charges related to diesel-related probes and legal proceedings over emissions. ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Franklin Paul)