RPT-Munich court seeks assessment of Wirecard from insolvency expert Jaffe

FRANKFURT, June 25 (Reuters) - A Munich court on Thursday commissioned an urgent assessment about Wirecard from insolvency law expert Michael Jaffe, putting him in the frame to be appointed administrator of the collapsed German payments company.

The Munich court also confirmed Wirecard filed for insolvency on Thursday shortly after 1500 GMT, as announced earlier by the company.

Among the insolvencies that Jaffe managed were those of Leo Kirch's media group and of microchip maker Qimonda.