FRANKFURT, July 17 (Reuters) - In the wake of the Wirecard accounting scandal, exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Thursday it was proposing rules to enable it to quickly expel companies from the leading DAX index when those firms file for insolvency.

This ruling, if adopted, could mean that Wirecard would leave the DAX index in August, rather than during a regular review of the index makeup in September. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker and Tom Sims Editing by Michelle Martin)