German regulator files criminal complaint against Deutsche Bank board member over Wirecard - FT

FRANKFURT, April 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s securities regulator BaFin has filed a criminal complaint against outgoing Deutsche Bank supervisory board member Alexander Schuetz for alleged insider trading of Wirecard shares, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The FT, citing confirmation from Munich’s prosecutor office, reported that prosecutors received the complaint from BaFin on Monday by fax and the office was awaiting further details.

BaFin, Deutsche Bank and a spokesman for Schuetz declined to comment. Munich prosecutors didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Schuetz has previously announced that he is stepping down from the board. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig. Editing by Mark Potter)