Auditor EY says clear indications of fraud at Wirecard

FRANKFURT, June 25 (Reuters) - There are clear indications Wirecard was involved in a fraud with multiple parties around the world in different institutions, the company’s auditor, EY, said on Thursday.

EY said it realised that it had been given false statements on escrow accounts when carrying out its 2019 audit of the company and had reported these to the company and authorities.

“There are clear indications that this was an elaborate and sophisticated fraud involving multiple parties around the world in different institutions with a deliberate aim of deception,” EY said.

In a statement to Reuters, it said it continued to fulfil its reporting duties with the authorities. (Reporting by John O’Donnell; editing by Douglas Busvine)