EY Germany head steps down in wake of Wirecard scandal

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - EY Germany said its head, Hubert Barth, was stepping down and announced plans for a programme to help restore trust in its work as an auditor following the collapse of payment services firm Wirecard.

In December, German prosecutors opened an investigation into partners at EY over the Wirecard scandal after an accounting watchdog filed a report accusing them of criminality in their work for the failed payments company.

EY has lost a number of prominent contracts since news of the Wirecard scandal broke. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Emma Thomasson)