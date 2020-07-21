German economy minister to speak to parliamentary committee about Wirecard

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said he would attend an extraordinary meeting of the German parliament’s finance committee on the Wirecard scandal on Wednesday next week and provide full information.

“The finance committee invited the finance minister and the economy minister. I will happily attend and give all information I’m asked for,” Altmaier told a news conference on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is also expected to attend. Scholz is facing calls from rival parties to account for the regulatory failures that led to the collapse of Wirecard after it emerged he knew of concerns about the company 18 months ago.