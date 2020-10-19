Germany's Scholz wants tighter oversight reforms before 2021 election

BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Olaf Scholz wants Germany to pass into law before an election due next autumn a package of reforms to financial and accounting rules aimed at avoiding another Wirecard scandal, he told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Scholz, a Social Democrat (SPD), believes the reforms will help restore trust in Germany as a business and investment location after the Wirecard scandal, the country’s biggest post-war corporate fraud.

The finance minister, who is the SPD candidate to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel in next year’s federal election, wants her conservatives to get behind the reform package. The SPD and Merkel’s conservative alliance govern in a “grand coalition”.

“All those who, together with me, have called for fundamental reforms can now show how serious you are,” Scholz told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung. “Lip service is not enough, now we need real support.

“The stricter rules should come in this legislative period.”

Germany is due to hold a federal election by next October. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Alex Richardson)