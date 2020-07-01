Mauritius investigates alleged round-tripping linked to Wirecard AG

NAIROBI, July 1 (Reuters) - Mauritius’s central bank and Financial Services Commission have started a joint investigation into alleged round-tripping linked to Wirecard AG, the central bank said on Wednesday.

German police and prosecutors raided Wirecard’s headquarters in Munich on Wednesday as they widened their fraud investigation into the payments company that collapsed last week.

“Wirecard AG could have been linked to a probable case of round-tripping involving a Mauritius-registered entity,” the central bank said in a statement, adding that it will seek the help of other law enforcement agencies.

“The Bank and the FSC are determined to bring to light any possible breach of regulatory requirements.” (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Jan Harvey)