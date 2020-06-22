Company News
June 22, 2020 / 8:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

German FinMin says supervision institutions did their job on Wirecard

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - Regulators worked hard and did their job in the case of payments firm Wirecard, which on Monday said that 1.9 billion euros ($2.13 billion) missing from its accounts was likely never there, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

“I think the supervisory institutions worked very hard and they did their job - this is what we see today,” Scholz, speaking via videolink from Berlin, told a finance conference in Frankfurt. ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin)

