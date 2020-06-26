RPT-Former Wirecard COO Marsalek left Philippines this week, bound for China - minister

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)

MANILA, June 26 (Reuters) - A former board member of collapsed German payments company Wirecard was briefly in the Philippines this week but left the country on Wednesday headed for China, Manila’s justice minister said on Friday.

Marsalek, the former chief operating officer under suspicion in Germany over the firm’s accounting saga, arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday and left on Wednesday via Cebu City bound for China, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said in a text message to Reuters.

Wirecard collapsed on Thursday owing creditors almost $4 billion after disclosing a gaping hole in its books that its auditor EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Martin Petty; editing by David Evans)