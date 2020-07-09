German prosecutors probe Wirecard for money laundering

BERLIN, July 9 (Reuters) - German state prosecutors are investigating Wirecard for suspected money laundering, a spokeswoman for the Munich prosecutor’s office said on Thursday.

“We are investigating suspected money laundering,” the spokeswoman told Reuters, saying the inquiry was directed at individuals from Wirecard. She said it followed a number of criminal complaints this year and last.

Wirecard declined to comment. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; additional reporting and writing by John O’Donnell; editing by Edward Taylor)