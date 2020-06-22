German prosecutors may seek arrest of former Wirecard executives, say sources

MUNICH, June 22 (Reuters) - German prosecutors may issue arrest warrants against former Wirecard bosses Markus Braun and Jan Marsalek as they investigate how $2.1 billion went missing from the electronic payments company, two sources said on Monday.

Both executives are Austrian citizens and there is a risk that they may attempt to flee, added the sources, who were familiar with the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Lawyers for Braun, who resigned as Wirecard’s CEO on Friday, and Marsalek, who was fired on Monday, declined comment. (Reporting by Joern Poltz and Patricia Uhlig; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Edmund Blair)