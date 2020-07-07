Deutsche Bank CEO says still evaluating Wirecard Bank support

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s chief executive said on Tuesday it was premature to say how the lender might aid the banking unit of collapsed payments service provider Wirecard.

Germany’s largest bank said last week that it was working with financial watchdog BaFin and Wirecard’s insolvency administrator on possible support for Wirecard Bank.

On Tuesday, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing said it was “too early to judge” how the bank may step in.

Speaking at a webcast event organised by Bloomberg News, he said Deutsche Bank’s exposure to Wirecard was very limited.

Last week, Deutsche Bank had published a statement that said it was “in principle prepared” to provide support “in the context of a continuation of business operations, if such assistance should become necessary”. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Hans Seidenstuecker; Editing by Maria Sheahan)