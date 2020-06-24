Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun released from custody - lawyer

MUNICH, June 24 (Reuters) - Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun, who was arrested on suspicion of falsifying the German payments firm’s accounts, has been released from custody, his lawyer told Reuters on Wednesday.

German news agency dpa had earlier cited a spokeswoman at a Munich court as saying that Braun had been released after paying his bail of 5 million euros ($5.66 million) on Tuesday.

Braun was arrested after Wirecard disclosed a $2.1 billion financial hole and questioned whether trustees had actually held money on its behalf.