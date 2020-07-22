Prosecutors now suspect Wirecard execs of criminal fraud; arrest three

MUNICH, July 22 (Reuters) - German prosecutors made additional arrests and widened their investigation into Wirecard on Wednesday, saying they now suspected the management of the failed payments company of organized commercial criminal fraud.

Former CEO Markus Braun was rearrested while two other unnamed former executives have been held, following testimony from a cooperating witness that company bosses had borrowed 3.2 billion euros ($3.7 billion) through deceit, a spokeswoman said. ($1 = 0.8630 euros) (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Douglas Busvine Editing by Arno Schuetze)