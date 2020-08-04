REFILE-Germany's BaFin audits Wirecard accounts from 2017 to 2019

(Corrects day in paragraph 1)

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s financial watchdog BaFin said on Tuesday it was conducting an audit of the accounts covering the past few years of the collapsed payments company Wirecard.

BaFin said it was conducting the audit after the nation’s account watchdog, the Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel (FREP), informed BaFin that Wirecard refused to accept an error it had found or cooperate with the watchdog.