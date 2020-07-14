UPDATE 1-German watchdog files new Wirecard insider trading complaint

(Updates with details)

FRANKFURT/MUNICH, July 14 (Reuters) - The German financial watchdog BaFin said on Tuesday that it had filed a complaint with Munich prosecutors over a further episode of alleged insider trading in Wirecard.

BaFin said the transaction took place on June 24, the day before Wirecard filed for insolvency.

It said it involved a 6.6 million euro ($7.52 million) sale in shares by MB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. That is the investment vehicle of the former chief executive Markus Braun, once one of the collapsed payment company’s largest shareholders.

A law firm representing Braun didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

A further sale of 3.4 million euros in shares by the same investment company is also under investigation, a spokeswoman for BaFin said.