Wirecard says continuing as going concern not assured

FRANKFURT, June 25 (Reuters) - German payments firm Wirecard , which filed for insolvency on Thursday, said the company’s ability to continue as a going concern was not assured.

“In the absence of an agreement with the lenders, there was a likelihood of termination and expiry of loans with a volume of 800 million euros on June 30, 2020, and 500 million euros on July 1, 2020”, it said in a regulatory filing.

“The Management Board has come to the conclusion that a positive going concern forecast cannot be made in the short time available. Thus, the company’s ability to continue as a going concern is not assured.”

Wirecard added that its banking unit Wirecard Bank AG is not part of the insolvency proceedings. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Michelle Martin)