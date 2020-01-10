Industrials
January 10, 2020 / 10:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wirecard's Matthias resigns as chairman

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Wirecard AG Chairman Wulf Matthias, 75, resigned from his position due to personal reasons, the German payments company said on Friday.

Thomas Eichelmann, a member of the supervisory board, has been elected to replace him, Wirecard said in a statement.

Matthias, who joined as chairman in 2008, will remain a member of the board, the company added.

German daily Handelsblatt reported last year Matthias would not stand for a second term for age reasons. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

