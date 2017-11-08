FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wirecard denies breaking German gambling laws
Sections
Featured
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Exclusive
The Body Trade
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge
Deals
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2017 / 9:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Wirecard denies breaking German gambling laws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wirecard denied a report on Wednesday that said it may be breaking German laws by managing the payments of gambling companies to their customers.

German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that several banks including Wirecard Bank handled payments for online casinos that are illegal in Germany, citing its “Paradise Papers” research.

It cited the interior ministry of the German state of Lower Saxony and several unnamed banking and legal experts as saying those banks could be held liable for aiding illegal gambling and money laundering.

“We reject that portrayal. We are relaxed in this matter. We are complying with the law in every way,” a spokeswoman for Wirecard said in a statement. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.