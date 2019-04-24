Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 24, 2019 / 5:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Softbank to buy 5.6 pct of Wirecard for around $1 billion

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Softbank Group Corp will buy a 5.6 percent stake in German payments company Wirecard by acquiring convertible bonds worth around 900 million euros ($1.01 billion), Wirecard said in a statement on Wednesday.

Wirecard said it shall issue convertible bonds with a term of five years exclusively to Softbank, convertible to 6,923,076 million ordinary shares at 130 euros per Wirecard share. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below