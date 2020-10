Wirecard North America sold to Syncapay

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Wirecard North America Inc, a unit of German payments company Wirecard AG, has been sold to Syncapay Inc, a U.S. holding company focused on payment solutions, Wirecard’s insolvency administrator said on Thursday.

The deal is backed by private investment management firm Centerbridge Partners, which is making a majority equity investment in Syncapay, and existing Syncapay shareholders like Bain Capital Ventures and Silversmith Capital Partners, the statement added. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh Editing by Chris Reese)