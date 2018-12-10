Munich prosecutors seek fine against publisher of Zatarra report

MUNICH, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Munich prosecutors have issued a penalty order seeking to fine British short seller Fraser Perring for suspected manipulation of German payment processor Wirecard AG’s share price, a spokeswoman for the prosecution said on Monday.

The initial Munich investigation was launched in 2016 after the stock took a battering from short-sellers when previously unknown Zatarra Research accused the company of misleading accounting and fraud, charges Wirecard has strongly denied.

If a court backs the prosecution’s order, investors may have a case for seeking damages.

Contacted by Reuters, Perring said he had not been informed of any possible financial penalty and that he had received conflicting information about the outcome of the investigation. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan)