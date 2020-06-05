Prosecutors search Wirecard premises in market manipulation probe

BERLIN, June 5 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Munich said they had searched the premises of financial services company Wirecard and opened proceedings against its management board as part of a market manipulation probe by BaFin, Germany’s financial regulator.

In a statement on Friday, prosecutors said the company was suspected of having issued misleading information which may have impacted Wirecard’s share price between March 12 and April 22.

Wirecard confirmed in a statement that its premises had been searched as part of an investiugation targeting its management board. It said it was cooperating fully with the investigation. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Edward Taylor)