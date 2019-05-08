Technology, Media and Telecommunications
Wirecard mulls share buyback from Softbank bond proceeds

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - German payments company Wirecard is considering buying back shares with some of the proceeds of a 900 million euro ($1 billion) convertible bond that Japan’s Softbank Group Corp will buy, CEO Markus Braun said.

Wirecard is already in talks with at least half a dozen companies in Softbank’s portfolio about cooperating in digital payments following an alliance the two announced last month, Braun said after reporting first-quarter results. ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

