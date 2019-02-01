Shares in Germany's Wirecard fall 12 pct after new FT report

FRANKFURT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Shares in German payments company Wirecard fell by 12 percent on Friday after a report in the Financial Times alleging that an external law firm hired by the company had found evidence of financial irregularities.

Wirecard called the report “inaccurate, misleading and defamatory”. The response was similar to the one it gave to a report by the FT earlier this week that also alleged financial wrongdoing and sent its shares sharply lower. (Reporting by Joern Poltz and Douglas Busvine Editing by Keith Weir )