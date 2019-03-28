Wirecard sues FT over investigative reports

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - German payments company Wirecard said on Thursday it was suing the Financial Times over a series of investigative reports that it said made use of, and misrepresented, business secrets.

Wirecard said it had filed an initial case at the Munich regional court against both the FT and its reporter, Dan McCrum, that seeks a ruling on the merits of its case. If successful, the company would then press for monetary redress.

“Our objective is to seek a halt to the incorrect use of business secrets for the purposes of reporting, as well as damages,” Wirecard said in a statement. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin)